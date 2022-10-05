Luke Butterfield has signed a new contract with Everton.

The defender has committed his future at Goodison Park until June 2025.

Butterfield, 19, has been with the club since under-12 level and has been capped five times by Scotland under-19s.

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell is confident Butterfield will continue to make progress.

He told the club’s website: “Luke is a very talented young player and we are delighted he has signed this new contract.

“As well as having a lot of strong technical attributes, he has an excellent attitude and a real desire to learn.

“I’m confident Luke will continue to improve over the coming years and I’m looking forward to seeing him progress.”

Speaking about his new deal, Butterfield - who has made two appearances for the under-21s this season - said: “It’s a great feeling to sign this deal.

“I’ve seen past players at Everton get to my position and then progress to where I want to be in the future.

“All the staff have been so helpful in my time here. The support has been excellent, both on and off the pitch.

“The club helped me a lot in moving away from home early, providing digs for me to stay in and all my transport. I can’t be more grateful to them.