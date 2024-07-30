Jake O'Brien has signed for Everton. Picture: Everton FC | Everton FC

Wolves and West Ham United were linked with Jake O’Brien.

Jake O’Brien has completed his move to Everton.

The centre-back signs for the Toffees from Lyon for an undisclosed fee - believed to be around £17 million - and has penned a four-year contract.

O’Brien returns to the Premier League just a year after leaving Crystal Palace. He enjoyed an impressive 2023-24 season for Lyon, helping them finish sixth in Ligue 1 while they were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de France final. The 23-year-old has also been capped for the Republic of Ireland.

He becomes Everton’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window after Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstorm.

“I’m buzzing and so happy to have signed for Everton,” O’Brien told evertontv. “I've been dreaming of this kind of move in the Premier League, with such a historic club. It's a very exciting move for me.

“Everton is a huge club with a lot of history behind it and there's a big future as well. When the transfer window opened there were other clubs in for me but there was only one club I wanted to go to – it was Everton.”

Everton manager Sean Dyche said: “Jake further strengthens our talented core of centre-backs and adds competition to our squad which can help us continue to progress.

“He is still young but has earned valuable experience both abroad and at international level, and has many impressive attributes to become a top-quality player for Everton in the Premier League.”

Director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “Jake was much sought-after following an excellent season with Lyon and we are delighted he wanted his future to be with Everton.

“He’s only just turned 23 and, under the guidance of Sean and his coaching staff, can keep improving and will be a player Evertonians love to watch.