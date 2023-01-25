Agent Kia Joorabchian has been claimed to be close to Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Kia Joorabchian has hit back at claims that he influences Farhad Moshiri’s decision-making at Everton.

Question marks have been raised about the relationship between the football agent and the Toffees’ majority shareholder.

Joorabchian’s client Vitor Pereira was in the reckoning to become Everton manager a year ago after Rafa Benitez was sacked. Fans hit out at such a possibility, with Frank Lampard instead appointed.

Joorachian also represents former Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti and ex-players Richarlison, Bernard and Anwar El-Ghazi.

And the 51-year called up talkSPORT after co-host Simon Jordan said that he has ’Moshiri’s ear’ at Goodison Park to have his say.

Joorabchian said: “I've done three transfers of my players over the course of Farhad's tenure at Everton. Those three were Richarlison from Watford, which I think was very successful. There was a free transfer from Bernard from Shakhtar Donetsk who I don't think was a complete disaster and did very well.

“We had Carlo Ancelotti who is the only manager they have taken a recommendation. We always do the same with every club in the Premier League. When someone needs a manager, we always present our client.

“We always present of clients and then we were involved in the Anwar El Ghazi loan which was part of the Lucas Digne transfer and financial fair play.

That didn't work out for them, there was a change of manager and when the new manager occurred, he wasn't in the new manager's plans.

“We do a lot more work across the Premier League. We have a player almost at every Premier League club, Championship and across Europe.

“I recommended Vitor Periera. They went with Frank Lampard, that was very much a board decision. it was mentioned on Sky that Bill Kenwright and Denise Barrett-Baxendale had nothing to do there, Jamie [Carragher] mentioned that. People who say stuff like that haven't done their homework and are misinformed, that's unfair.

“Farhad didn't have a sole vote, he created a board. Denise Barrett was very much involved, she was involved in the hiring of the sporting director there Kevin Thelwell. She led that.

“As we do, we offered him many players and he turned them down. All the loans and signings they did [in the summer] were done purely by them and the board, we didn't have any involvement whatsoever.

“I speak to quite a few owners but, the point is, what is our job? Our job is to present a client list and say this is what we have and Everton haven't taken any advice.

“Farhad Moshiri runs very differently. He’s not a person that likes to say himself what’s happening. He created the board he bought seven years ago and has always relied on them even when he may have wanted a different manager and was against it.”

Ancelotti left Everton in May 2021 to return to Real Madrid. Jordan dubbed it a ‘Hollywood appointment’ and ‘couldn’t wait to get out the door’.

Joorabchian responded: “I think that’s not true because it’s not quite factual. First and foremost, it’s one of the only years in the last seven where they’ve not been in a relegation situation at Chelsea in December.