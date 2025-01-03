Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton were hit with a combined eight-point Premier League deduction last season but still have one issue overhanging them.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would be ‘unwarranted’ if Everton are hit with a third points deduction by the Premier League over financial rules. That is the verdict of football finance expert Kieran Maguire as the Toffees still await news over an outstanding dispute.

Last season, Everton were hit with a combined eight-points deduction for breaching profit and sustainability regulations. But after the second case’s outcome was revealed in April, the independent commission postponed an argument over the capitalisation of interest payments on the club’s new stadium being constructed at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel wrote that there should be a quick resolution to the issue. It said: “We accept that this defers the resolution of part of this dispute. The commission is acutely aware that there are many stakeholders — to name some: the Premier League, Everton, Everton fans, all other Premier League clubs, the public — interested in the speedy determination of these disciplinary proceedings. ­Nevertheless, in fairness to the ­parties in these proceedings, the commission decided that the issues which remain cannot be dealt with following the timetable set out in the standard directions.”

However, now into the New Year and there is still to be an outcome. In theory, Everton could be handed a new points deduction if found they have indeed breached rules. Given the Blues are only two points above the relegation zone, that would drag them into the mire.

Yet Maguire believes that because the Blues did not gain a sporting advantage, it should not have an impact on Sean Dyche’s side. Speaking on his podcast The Price of Football, Maguire - a lecturer at the University of Liverpool - said: “When the commission reached its final verdict for Everton’s three years for PSR purposes to 30 June 2023 it specifically said we are giving this points deduction but we have not reached a conclusion as to whether there should be a points deduction for this interest.

“Since then, we have had major league radio silence. Some people think there has been a commission taking place but there has been no verdict, some people are saying we don’t think it is taking place, it’s not going forward. We are not really getting any assistance from the Premier League and I do think the Premier League shoots itself in its foot here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nick De Marco (a leading sports lawyer) has said on a few occasions that there is too much secrecy when it comes to Premier League commissions and holding them in public will increase transparency, make it clear when these things are taking place and allow fans to see the process is taking place in a professional manner. The one reservation is that because the lawyers know they are being observed, could there be public grandstanding but I don’t think they will go down that route because it’s not as if they are at a civil or criminal court hearing trying to impress the jury. Here, you’re talking to three professional people.

“We don’t know where we are in relation to this but, by all accounts, it is an outstanding issue still resolve and could potentially involve further sanctions for the football club. I’ve said on more than one occasion, if there is [another points deduction] it is unwarranted. As far as appropriate penalties, if you’ve broken a rule and given a sporting sanction then it’s logical and acts as a punishment. Here, it’s harsh on the football club and the fans have been through enough.”