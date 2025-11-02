Everton star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will have a task on his hands to force his way into the England squad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes’ second spell at Everton has garnered significant interest across the Premier League as the Toffees appear to be a club on the up for the first time in what feels like several years.

Their results may not have been perfect in recent weeks ahead of Monday night’s clash with high-flying Sunderland, but a push for the top half for Moyes’ men appears a realistic target in the first season at their brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some impressive new signings have helped along the way this season. One Toffees new boy, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, has been an ever-present whenever available since his £28 million move from Chelsea, a transfer which earned him a place amongst the Toffees’ ten biggest buys of all time.

The 27-year-old has recently hit headlines for publicly pledging his international allegiance to England, rejecting the chance to play for the Republic of Ireland, for whom he qualifies through his grandparents. But has Dewsbury-Hall made the right decision?

Dewsbury-Hall has set himself up for disappointment ahead of World Cup

Ultimately, if Dewsbury-Hall does not feel Irish, then it would not have made much sense for the Nottingham-born midfielder to represent Ireland at international level. But it couldn’t have hurt him to at least explore his Irish roots a little before publicly rejecting their call, in a desperate attempt to get the attention of Thomas Tuchel ahead of the World Cup in North America next summer.

“My biggest dream as a footballer is to play international football,” Dewsbury-Hall told The Times. “I respect Ireland and I respect the Irish people but I’m English. To play for England for me would be the biggest achievement of my career. I think it would be wrong of me to keep letting things drag on when I’ve got a clear goal in my head to play for England one day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dewsbury-Hall has started well for Everton to earn the praises of Moyes and if he reaches his target of double figures in goals this season, which he revealed later in the interview, then who knows what could happen. But his decision to speak out on the issue only reads like an attempt at self-proclamation which will only lead to his ego being damaged further down the line.

Playing as an attacking midfielder with just one goal and one assist so far this season, it is difficult to imagine what Dewsbury-Hall could possibly add to this England squad which is not already possessed by Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer or Morgan Rogers. As much as it would be a heart-warming story to see the former Leicester City midfielder earn a place in the World Cup squad as the ultimate wildcard pick over bigger names such as Rogers, Morgan Gibbs-White or Phil Foden.

Dewsbury-Hall might need to injure team-mate Grealish in training for chance of England call

Disclaimer: we’re not actually hoping he does this, and are sure he will not. But it is amusing, nevertheless, that Dewsbury-Hall’s very own team-mate Jack Grealish could yet be the man who will take away his chance at competing at a World Cup for the Three Lions.

The Manchester City loanee has found a similarly new lease of life since arriving at the Hill Dickinson Stadium over the summer, and the former England star and Treble-winning £100m man understandably has more credit in the bank when it comes to international selection. But even Grealish has yet to be called up by Tuchel, last featuring for his country back in October 2024 under Lee Carsley. If it comes down to it with just one place remaining on the plane, it appears clear that Grealish would get the nod at present. No matter how close the pair become, it is highly unlikely that the 30-year-old declines the place for his team-mate - who would probably not have been next in line anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is still the majority of a season to go before the World Cup, and Dewsbury-Hall clearly has confidence in himself which will only benefit the Toffees. But it appears at present as though he has set himself up for failure with a pretty impossible pipe dream. There’s still time to change your mind, Kiernan.