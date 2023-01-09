Everton find themselves in the relegation zone and fans have called for ‘sweeping changes’ to the club.

Simon Jordan has claimed that Everton fans’ demands for the board to be sacked are ‘laughable’.

Supporters have become growingly frustrated at the hierarchy at Goodison Park as the Toffees find themselves in another Premier League relegation fight this season.

That’s despite the club spending more than £500 million on transfers over the past six years during Farhad Moshiri’s ownership, with Everton posting losses of £372 million over the past three years.

A collection of fan groups have called for ‘sweeping changes’ at the club while a sit-in protest is planned to take place after next month’s fixture against Arsenal.

Evertonians chanted ‘sack the board’ in defeats to Brighton and Manchester United last week, while former captain Alan Stubbs told Moshiri to sell the club and claimed that chairman Bill Kenwright hasn’t ‘had a plan’.

What’s been said

But Jordan, speaking on talkSPORT, believes that isn’t the answer to Everton’s plight. He said: “I'm not sure where Alan Stubbs gets the fact that we spent £50 million. Moshiri has had his pants pulled down and spent £50 million. He's the guy who has wasted a lot of money.

“Of course, the outcomes are nowhere near where they should be and people have to take responsibility - Moshiri and the people around him from Marcel Brands (former director of football) upwards have to look at some of the acquisitions and decisions. Look at [Carlo] Ancelotti, we called it early in the day and some of the players they've bought.

“Let's look at the reality of sacking the board. Go on then and replace them with who? Who's going to walk through the door, pay the price for it and spend lots of money? I've been very critical of Farhad Moshiri [but] I think he's had his pants pulled down on managers, on the overall direction of the football club - but you can't deny his commitment is to try to get something better. The outcome is poor.

Everton fans display banners protesting the club board during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on January 06, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“The tragedy is that [Frank] Lampard isn't a good enough coach and those are not good enough players so you're going to find yourself in a difficult situation. They're conflicted now because they can't buy and sell players because they're just under the wire of financial fair play, there's governance over what they can and can't do. Sack the board and do what? Bring Alan Stubbs in who lasted five minutes at St Mirren?

“Let's bring things into context. It's a disappointing situation at Everton, it's not good enough, Moshiri has made some dreadful mistakes, they've bought some poor players and they haven't got the right direction of travel there.

“But to turn around and say - and not because the boardroom is my mate and I like Bill Kenwright, I couldn't care about Denise [Barrett-Baxendale]. I think they've made decisions but to sit there and say the answer is sack the board is just laughable.”

Jordan continued: “You can’t criticise the commitment of Moshiri - you can criticise the bad judgement. Now he’s got to straighten that ship.

