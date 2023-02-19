Everton moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 1-0 win against Leeds United.

Interim head coach Michael Skubala admitted Leeds United knew they were going to be in for ‘tough game’ against Everton at Goodison Park.

The Toffees moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 1-0 defeat of the Yorkshire outfit on Saturday. Seamus Coleman provided the unlikely match-winner in the second half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not only did Everton climb up to 16th with a second win in three matches of Sean Dyche’s reign but Leeds dropped into the bottom three.

On the loss, Skubala - taking charge of his third game in a caretaker capacity - said: “It’s a tough place to come. We knew it was going be a tough game. I thought without the ball we were strong and stood up. I think we needed to be better with the ball and that’s the thing we need to work on quite a bit if we’re going to start creating more chances.

“No, I don’t think that (Leeds lost the key battles). I think we dealt with second balls for long periods of the game. We knew the type of game they play and they’re good at it, that’s the way they play but I thought we battled quite well. I just think we didn’t create enough with the ball.”

Leeds had draw 2-2 against Manchester United before suffering a late 2-0 loss to the same opponents last weekend. Yet they were well beaten by Everton and failed to muster a single shot on target.

Advertisement

Advertisement