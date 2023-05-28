Register
Leeds United release bold statement after Everton secure Premier League survival

Leeds United have released a strong statement after Everton clinched Premier League safety

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 28th May 2023, 20:08 BST

Leeds United have apologised to their fans in an adamant statement in which they claim they are in a strong position to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Whites lost 4-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur as Everton started the day in 17th and needing a win if either Leeds or Leicester City picked up three points.

The Foxes beat West Ham 2-1 at the King Power Stadium but the Toffees secured a tense 1-0 victory over Bournemouth to maintain their gap to the bottom three.

It means Leeds and Leicester will join Southampton in the Championship next season as Everton preserved their long-held status as a top-flight club.

And the Whites have issued a statement in the aftermath of their relegation in a season which saw them appoint three different managers.

A club statement read: “Everyone connected with Leeds United is deeply disappointed by the club’s relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship, after three seasons in the Premier League.

“Relegation is painful, and we apologise to our fanbase that the performances this season have not seen the club consolidate our status as we had all hoped.

“However, Leeds United remains in a strong position to build a team that can challenge for promotion from the Championship next season.

“We know things have not been good enough, we know we have to improve, but please be assured that behind the scenes we have worked hard to ensure that the past will not be repeated. Our focus is now on how we get straight back to the Premier League.

“Thank you for your unwavering support for the players and the badge, our objective is to continue to build the club into the one you deserve.”

