Next Leeds United manager latest news after sacking Jesse Marsch.

Leeds United have confirmed that Michael Skubala will continue to be in charge of the club for their trip to Everton on Saturday.

The Whites are still searching for a new head coach after sacking Jesse Marsch last week. The American spent less than a year in the hot seat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leeds sit in 17th place in the Premier League table - just one point and one spot above Everton ahead of the crunch Goodison Park encounter.

So far, the Elland Road outfit have been unable to prise Raya Vallecano chief Andoni Iraola and Fayenoor boss Arne Slot to take the role, while talks ended with ex-Ajax supremo Alfred Schreuder.

It means that Skubala, who has so far overseen one draw and one defeat - both against Manchester United - will remain in the dugout against Everton.

A Leeds statement said: “Leeds United can confirm Michael Skubala will continue to lead the men’s first team for the club’s upcoming fixtures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will carry on supporting Michael, alongside the backroom team already in place.

“Skubala, Gallardo and Armas have overseen two positive performances over the last week against Manchester United and will lead training ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Everton at Goodison Park.”

On the decision, Skubala said: “I have really enjoyed the experience and the team and staff have responded well.

“I know I speak for Paco and Chris when I say that it is an honour to be on the touchline at this club.

Advertisement

Advertisement