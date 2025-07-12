The Saudi-based striker who could revitalise Everton's attack - if his team let him leave | Getty Images

Everton face Leeds United on matchday one of the Premier League but how are the new boys shaping up?

The last two Premier League seasons show how difficult it is for promoted teams to stay up with only a gulf in finances saving the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur from embarrassment last term.

It also gave Everton a bit of breathing space knowing that the teams below them would get nowhere near the previous 40-points for safety mark.

The 2025/26 season sees a fresh start for the Toffees at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with David Moyes leading a rebuild and the signing of Thierno Barry a new direction in terms of recruitment, he has also been linked with a move for Douglas Luiz.

An early look at Leeds Utd as Everton face tough opening day

A familiar face is first up in the Premier League though with a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United a difficult opening fixture. Both teams could look significantly different when the 18th of August comes around.

Daniel Farke is no stranger to English football now and he will be attempting to do what the last six teams who have been promoted haven’t done, stay in the league.

Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest in 2022/23 were the last to buck the trend and Leeds are doing the utmost to do the same.

Like Everton, Leeds have relatively new owners with the San Francisco 49ers’ first involvement in football showing that they aren’t messing about. Plans to add over 20,000 seats to Elland Road have already been submitted.

Who have Leeds Utd signed so far this summer?

What they have also done is invest in Farke’s squad this summer. A few targets have been missed, however, there are four new arrivals already, all arriving from top five leagues around Europe and all approaching their peak.

Jaka Bijol

If Leeds are to stay up, their defence will need to be improve and the signing of Jaka Bijol for £15m from Udinese is a real statement of intent.

With 63 caps for Slovenia, the 6ft 4inch tall centre-half has experience in Germany, Italy, Russia and has played in both the Champions League and Europa League.

Gabriel Gudmundsson

Also 26, Gabriel Gudmundsson is another addition to Leeds’ defence with the left-back arriving from Lille for a relative bargain in a £9m deal.

With 15 caps for Sweden, he is another who has experience in the Champions League as well as the Conference League.

Sebastian Bornauw

Another centre-half, there is a pattern emerging with Leeds’ recruitment, Bornauw is also over 6ft 4inches tall and arrives in England via Wolfsburg.

Bornauw is also 26 and has over 100 appearances in the Bundesliga as well as experience in the Champions League. A £4.5m fee looks to be a solid bit of business for the Belgium international.

Lukas Nmecha

The fourth 26-year old, Nmecha has seven caps for Germany and also arrives from Wolfsburg but on a free transfer having spent his formative years in Man City’s academy.

He had a prolific record at age group level but it was his 21 goals in 41 games for Anderlecht that caught the eye before moving to the Bundesliga.

Nmecha hasn’t quite been as prolific for Wolfsburg, but on a Bosman, he could be an interesting signing.

Who are Leeds Utd’s dangermen?

Leeds were known for their free scoring style of play and they have players who are more than capable of making the step up and have individuals with top flight experience too.

Daniel James is one of their star men and despite not making the grade at Old Trafford, the Wales international will be hoping to prove the doubters wrong and prove that he is good enough to play in the Premier League.

The same applies to Joel Piroe who cost Leeds more than £12m and will be eager to replicate his one every two goal contribution rate at a higher level. Both players could cause Everton problems if they aren’t careful.

Moreso than normal, watching Leeds in pre-season will give Moyes an insight into how they will set up and getting them early could be a blessing given the time it might take for new signings to bed in.

So far though, it is a solid plan by the 49ers and Farke to target experience in the hope that they can buck the trend of previous years.