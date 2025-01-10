Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Friedkin Group opted to sack Sean Dyche with Everton now searching for their next manager.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leighton Baines is hopeful that The Friedkin Group can bring stability to Everton.

Baines has stepped in as Toffees interim manager after Sean Dyche was sacked. Dyche’s departure was announced just three hours before Everton faced Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round. The Blues sit only a point above the Premier League relegation zone, winning just three of their 19 games so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It meant Baines got the chance to be in charge of his boyhood club, stepping up from his role as under-18s head coach alongside captain Seamus Coleman. Everton earned a comfortable 2-0 victory with Beto scoring in the 42nd minute before Iliman Ndiaye bagged a late penalty.

A new era is certainly afoot at Everton, with The Friedkin Group making their first major footballing decision by sacking Dyche since completing a takeover less than a month ago. Their next will be appointing his successor, with talks ongoing about David Moyes returning.

The Blues have endured a turbulent few years on and off the pitch, with almost £400 million lost between 2019-2023 which led to an eight-point deduction for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules. Asked what is needed going forward, Baines said at his post-match press conference: “I think the football club is in a situation where it definitely wants some stability and that has been the message from the owners.

“I don't think it's going to be off the back, loads of money and crazy things happening. I think it's stability and everyone would gladly accept that. We have been through a lot in the past few years whether it's managerial years and other things have happened. It's that and progress then let's see where that takes us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dyche spent two years in the Goodison Park hot seat. He successfully avoided relegation in the previous two years and had to cope with tight financial constraints. But results and performances this term have left a lot to be desired, with a meagre 15 goals scored.

An honest Baines, who only was asked to take charge of Everton on the day of the Peterborough game, admits Dyche losing his job signals what has been a tough period. However, a new incumbent as Toffees boss can bring ‘hope and optimism’. He added: “Definitely difficult because a manager losing his job isn’t good and it usually follows a difficult period - not just a difficult day and it has been that. But within all of that, there has now got to be hope and optimism. That is something we have spoken about.

“Things are changing at the football club, with the ownership and the [new] stadium. The manager has had to leave and that’s not what anyone wants. But there will be a new manager coming in and that brings opportunity.”

Everton are back in action when they face Aston Villa at Goodison Park on Tuesday evening. Moyes could well be in charge, with Baines admitting that he doesn’t know if he will again be required to take first-team duties again.