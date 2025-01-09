Leighton Baines unleashes new Everton formation to face Peterborough United
Everton have named their team to face Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round - just hours after sacking Sean Dyche as manager.
Under-18s boss Leighton Baines and captain Seamus Coleman take charge of the Toffees at Goodison Park. Dyche was sacked earlier today with Everton just a point above the Premier League relegation zone.
Everton have made five changes from last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Bournemouth. The Blues have opted for a wing-back formation with Nathan Patterson handed his first start of the season. Summer signing Jake O’Brien is given a rare appearance and Michael Keane also comes into the defence.
Harrison Armstrong, the 17-year-old who came off the bench at Bournemouth is given the nod to feature while Beto leads the line with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured and Armando Broja only fit enough to be among the substitutes.
Jordan Pickford and James Tarkowski have been handed rests for the evening.
Everton: Virginia, Patterson, O'Brien, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana Gueye, Mangala, Ndiaye, Armstrong, Beto
Subs: Begovic, Leban, Harrison, Doucoure, Young, Broja, Lindstrom, Butterfield
