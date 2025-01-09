Leighton Baines unleashes new Everton formation to face Peterborough United

Everton team to face Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round confirmed.

Everton have named their team to face Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round - just hours after sacking Sean Dyche as manager.

Under-18s boss Leighton Baines and captain Seamus Coleman take charge of the Toffees at Goodison Park. Dyche was sacked earlier today with Everton just a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

Everton have made five changes from last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Bournemouth. The Blues have opted for a wing-back formation with Nathan Patterson handed his first start of the season. Summer signing Jake O’Brien is given a rare appearance and Michael Keane also comes into the defence.

Harrison Armstrong, the 17-year-old who came off the bench at Bournemouth is given the nod to feature while Beto leads the line with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured and Armando Broja only fit enough to be among the substitutes.

Jordan Pickford and James Tarkowski have been handed rests for the evening.

Everton: Virginia, Patterson, O'Brien, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana Gueye, Mangala, Ndiaye, Armstrong, Beto

Subs: Begovic, Leban, Harrison, Doucoure, Young, Broja, Lindstrom, Butterfield

