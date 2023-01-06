Frank Lampard’s future as Everton manager is under pressure while fans have called for sweeping changes at boardroom level.

Leon Osman believes Frank Lampard should be afforded more time as Everton manager - but admits results are required.

Lampard has come under increasing pressure in the Goodison Park hot seat after the dismal 4-1 loss at home to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this week.

Despite guiding the Toffees to Premier League safety last season, the club finds itself in another relegation scrap. Everton sit in the bottom three and there are fears among supporters that the drop is looming after just one win in 11 games in all competitions.

That’s led to sections of fans calling for Lampard to be relieved of his duties despite taking over from Rafa Benitez less than a year ago.

Lampard is the seventh permanent boss during Farhad Moshiri’s almost seven-year ownership. Benitez, Marco Silva, Sam Allardyce, Ronald Koeman and Roberto Martinez were all sacked, while Carlo Ancelotti left to return to Real Madrid.

Osman, speaking at the launch of William Hill’s new shop in Liverpool Central, feels Everton can’t keep hiring and firing managers if there’s to be any progress.

But the former Toffees midfielder reckons there are some changes required on Lampard’s behalf.

‘It does show there is something, an issue at Everton’

Osman told LiverpoolWorld: “When you look at the managers who have moved on; Carlo Ancelotti left us and won the league albeit at Real Madrid, Marco Silva has won the Championship and is now flying [at Fulham], Ronald Koeman went to Holland. All of these different managers and quite a few of them have shown what they’re capable of.

“It is frustrating and it does show there is something, an issue at Everton. What it is, I couldn’t put my finger on it exactly but what happens is when you’ve got between 6-8 managers in the past six years, they’ve all brought their own players in and had their own ideas on what sort of players suit their style of system - and now we’re left with players who don’t necessarily complement each other. Good players in their own right but you’ve got different styles for different systems and this one manager might feel they’re not right for the way he’s trying to play.

“I always feel managers need a little bit more time. You look at Mikel [Arteta] at Arsenal and I worked under David Moyes who was afforded time to help the team develop. You can definitely see the benefits and that’s what you always want to see. As a player, you want to be working for a manager so that you start to understand his ideas. You can pick up on them and then progress as a player and as a team but within that, there’s no doubt there has to be results. Everybody knows that, every manager knows that. Although you would like to give people time, you have to see results as well.

Frank Lampard dejected during Everton’s loss to Brighton. Picture: Goodison Park on January 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“You start to get into whether that manager is afforded funds, does that manager spend money on players that are a different style. I would stick with Frank Lampard, I’ve said it all along. There are a few things that need to fall into place; a little bit of luck, getting the ball forward a bit quicker and getting the ball in and around Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] a bit more. I’m sure the management team will be able to identify that but we’ve got players that need to be used to their strengths. We’ve got Dominic up there and, when he’s fit, there are not many better in the air than him so we might as well play the ball up to him, get in the opposition half and get our good players closer to each other.

“The Brighton game, Brighton were exactly what you'd hope we can become. They had a big striker who got on the ball really well and was a big threat but had players in and around the ball. They took possession and had real technical ability within a hard-working team and that doesn't necessarily come overnight.”

‘They do expect to be competitive in games and to see the club improving as a whole’

Everton fans chanted 'sack the board' during and after the chastening Brighton loss. Vast numbers of them have become angry at owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and the rest of the hierarchy given the club finds itself in a precarious position yet again.

The Blues have recorded losses of £372 million over the past three years, with more than £500 million being spent on transfers since Moshiri purchased an initial 49.99% stake in February 2016.

Osman said: "You feel the frustration. I don't think they expect to win every game but they do expect to be competitive in games and to see the club improving as a whole.

“If you look over the past 4-5 years, I don't think anyone could argue that's been the case. That's not what anyone wants. We seem further away from winning silverware now than five years ago and we were still a long way away then. I just hope the club can find a way of starting to be positive and bringing positivity to the club.”

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright, left, and owner Farhad Moshiri. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Fan and social media groups have come together to call for sweeping changes to the Everton board. A sit-in protest is planned after next month's Goodison Park clash against Arsenal.

Meanwhile, fans have been frustrated by the lack of communication and transparency from Moshiri. He's not been to a match this season and has remained silent since penning an open letter to supporters in July.

Asked if there needs to be more transparency from Moshiri, Osman replied: “I think it's difficult. Look around other clubs - how transparent are other clubs? I don't know if any club is truly transparent. Yes, you want to know your owners and club are doing the job they should be and working in the right direction.