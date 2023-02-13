Leon Osman backs Everton’s midfield trio to decide Merseyside derby

The former Everton midfielder believes a repeat performance from their midfield trio could see Sean Dyche’s side earn victory.

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman believes that if Sean Dyche’s side can win the midfield battle then they’ll have best placed to win the Merseyside derby.

The performances of Amadou Onana, Alex Iwobi and Abdoulaye Doucoure collectively helped to defeat league-leaders Arsenal last week and if they stand any chance of winning at Anfield, a ground in which they’ve won just twice since 1999, they’ll need another strong outing here.

Ahead of the game, Osman spoke to Sky Sport claiming that Liverpool’s midfield are a big area of weakness for Everton exploit.

“I’m sure that’s the area that Everton and Sean Dyche are identifying that they can win the battle. In the many times you’ve come to Anfield and Liverpool have dominated the middle of the park, certainly in the last four or half years, where they’ve had this great run of winning fixtures right across the board.

“They’ve been criticised recently for being slight and frail and allowing teams to dominate that area and with the performace that the Everton trio put in last week, I’m sure they’re trying to do the exact same thing.”

