Richarlison sent a message to Jamie Carragher after Everton’s Premier League status was confirmed with victory over Crystal Palace.

The striker hit out at the Liverpool legend just hours after the Toffees’ 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Richarlison, who scored Everton’s equalising goal in the second half, seemingly is still unhappy about Carragher’s comments he made during last month’s Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Carragher, who was co-commentating for Sky Sports, accused the Brazil international of going down injured when there was ‘nothing wrong with him’.

Carragher did backtrack on one comment, though, and admitted it was harsh when video replays showed that Richarilison indeed rolled his ankle after telling the striker to ‘get up’.

Taking to Twitter in the early hours of Friday morning - 01.37 BST to be exact - the Brazilian told Carragher to wash his mouth out and that he doesn’t ‘respect’ the ex-England defender.

Carragher has indeed retorted - and in good spirit.

He’s admitted he would have reacted in a similar way to pundits’ criticism had Twitter been as popular during his playing days.