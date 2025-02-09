Liverpool suffer new potential injury blow ahead of Merseyside derby against Everton

Liverpool injury update on Joe Gomez ahead of the Premier League clash against Everton.

Joe Gomez was forced off for Liverpool in their FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle.

The defender, who has recently returned from a hamstring issue, came off in the 11th minute of the fourth-round encounter at Home Park. Gomez was making his first appearance since recovering from his initial problem sustained in a 5-0 win over West Ham on December 29.

Gomez went down and required treatment as it appeared he was pondering whether to come continue or go off. He opted to be withdrawn, with Isaac Mabaya introduced for his senior debut against Plymouth.

It means that Gomez, who was given the captain’s armband for the encounter, is a doubt for the Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool are already sweating on Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is missing against Plymouth because of injury. The right-back suffered a quad issue in a 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth last week. Tyler Morton is also sidelined for several weeks with a shoulder problem.