Everton are still firmly behind Sean Dyche despite their struggling in these opening stages of the season.

Everton’s start to the 2024/25 Premier League season has been far from ideal as they are yet to bank a single point from their opening four fixtures. After tough 3-0 and 4-0 defeats to Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur in August, the Toffees were on track for an important win against Bournemouth, but a three-goal comeback from the Cherries late on left Sean Dyche’s side stunned.

To add salt to their wounds and pile further pressure on both Dyche and his players, Aston Villa then produced an almost identical comeback following the international break. Everton saw another 2-0 lead overturned as the Villans delivered their second consecutive 3-2 defeat.

The miserable start to the season continued when Southampton knocked the Blues out of the Carabao Cup at Goodison Park on Tuesday. However, despite the troublesome run and fans’ frustrations rising, Everton remain behind Dyche. i News has reported that there ‘remains faith’ in the 53-year-old among all key decision-makers at the club, including majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

The Toffees will be hoping to finally break their run of defeats when they meet with Leicester City this weekend but regardless of what the result is, those at Everton have ‘confidence’ that form will soon turn.

Director of football Kevin Thelwell has also discussed the backing of Dyche, telling BBC Radio Merseyside: “I’m glad that the club did make that statement and I’m glad that we’ve tried to make it clear because he’s obviously working under very difficult circumstances. We’ve still got an ownership issue to resolve, we’ve still got financial situations to resolve and so that makes it very difficult for a manager when we want to try and take that next step.”

With Dyche backed to remain Everton boss, having guided them to consecutive relegation survivals even with a points deduction, let’s take a look at how his tenure on Merseyside weighs up against the rest of the current Premier League managers.

Pep Guardiola takes the top spot as the longest-serving manager currently in England’s top flight with eight years and two months at the hilt of Manchester City. Here is the list in full.

Pep Guardiola, Man City (8 years, 2 months)

Thomas Frank Brentford (5 years, 11 months)

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal (4 years, 8 months)

Marco Silva, Fulham (3 years, 2 months)

Eddie Howe, Newcastle (2 years, 10 months)

Kieran McKenna, Ipswich Town (2 years, 9 months)

Erik ten Hag, Man United (2 years, 2 months)

Unai Emery, Aston Villa (1 year, 10 months)

Sean Dyche, Everton (1 year, 7 months)

Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham Hotspur (1 year, 2 months)

Russell Martin, Southampton (1 year, 2 months)

Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth (1 years, 2 months)

Gary O’Neil, Wolves (1 year, 2 months)

Nuno Espírito Santo, Nottingham Forest (9 months)

Olivie Glasner, Crystal Palace (7 months)

Arne Slot, Liverpool (2 months)

Julen Lopetegui, West Ham (2 months)

Enzo Maresca, Chelsea (2 months)

Steve Cooper, Leicester City (2 months)

Fabian Hürzeler, Brighton (2 months)