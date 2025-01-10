Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armando Broja was stretchered off in Everton’s 2-0 win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup.

Armando Broja avoided going to hospital after being stretchered off in Everton’s 2-0 FA Cup victory over Peterborough United.

The striker has endured wretched luck with injuries this season. He arrived on loan from Chelsea with an Achilles issue that took almost three months to recover from. Then in last Saturday’s 1-0 loss at AFC Bournemouth, he had to be substituted before half-time with a back issue sustained when kicking the ground while taking a shot.

Broja was fit enough to make the bench for Everton’s third-round tie against Peterborough, with Sean Dyche sacked as manager just three hours before kick-off. Broja was introduced in the 68th minute. But after a robust tackle from Posh defender Manny Fernandez, the Albania international went down and required lengthy treatment. He had to be carried off on a stretcher and was given oxygen, but avoided going to hospital.

Leighton Baines, appointed interim manager as owners the Friedkin Group search for Dyche’s successor - with David Moyes the frontrunner - said on Broja’s injury: “It looked bad, didn't it? You've seen him go off to the other side of the pitch and we weren't sure if he would go to hospital or not but he hasn't. We don't know the extent of it at the moment but he is still here. He hasn't been taken to hospital so I've taken that as a good sign.”

Everton next face Aston Villa in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Wednesday. The Blues sit just a point above the relegation zone and have won only three of their 19 fixtures.

It will be a tricky encounter regardless of who is in the Everton driving seat. The home side could be without seven players, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin absent against Peterborough with an ankle issue. In addition, fellow striker Youssef Chermiti has been ruled out for several weeks with a thigh problem. Dwight McNeil has missed the past five games with a knee complaint and captain Seamus Coleman - who was Baines’ assistant against Peterborough - hasn’t been involved in the previous three fixtures.

James Garner is due to return to training next week from a back injury sustained in October. Tim Iroegbunam, who joined Everton from Villa in the summer transfer window, is behind Garner when it comes to his recovery from a foot issue.