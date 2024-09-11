Danny Murphy is right – Everton have ‘lost themselves’ over the summer | Getty Images

Everton FC news: The former forward has opened up on the situation at Goodison Park.

Former Everton striker Louis Saha believes the players have let Sean Dyche down ‘too many times’ across his tenure.

The uncomfortable atmosphere at Everton has risen again following their dramatic Premier League defeat to AFC Bournemouth before the international break. Three losses from three games makes for tough reading and it is clear that tension is building already. A trip to face last season’s fourth-place Aston Villa only makes matters worse as the question over Dyche’s future begins to rear its ugly head.

Truthfully, it is unclear if Everton would financially be able to sack their manager which makes any talk over a change in management a moot point. Nevertheless, former striker Saha, who played for the club between 2008 and 2012, has weighed in on the idea that former manager David Moyes could take over from Dyche.

The Scotsman has been out of work since leaving West Ham United at the end of last season and Football Insider have claimed that Everton are potentially lining him up for a sensational return.

Speaking to Betfred, Saha believes that a return for Moyes could work but also that Dyche has been let down by his players. “It could work. I’m sure every fan of the club will look back in time to when David was there and have fond memories and respect the work he did. However, I don’t believe this will happen because it’s so difficult to understand what’s going on at the club currently. Sean Dyche has done a very good job and has been let down by his players too many times.

“I’m not saying that he hasn’t made mistakes, but we see players making individual error after individual error more often than Sean being tactically wrong. I’m sure David Moyes has plenty of respect for the club and Sean Dyche and I don’t believe these rumours are helpful.”