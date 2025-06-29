The former Newcastle United veteran has been discussing his future.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A veteran goalkeeper has insisted he still wants to continue his career amid Everton’s search for back-up.

Jordan Pickford is the only senior stopper under contract at the Toffees. While Pickford is regarded as one of the best in the Premier League and England’s No.1, David Moyes’ side need cover should Pickford sustain an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joao Virginia, who served as second choice last season, and Asmir Begovic both departed Everton at the end of their respective deals along with youngsters Billy Crellin and Zan-Luk Leban. It means that academy graduate Harry Tyrer is the current No.2 to Pickford, having spent last season on loan at League One side Blackpool.

However, Moyes may want more experience behind Pickford but will also not want to spend a transfer fee given the need to bolster other areas of the squad such as up front and on the wings.

Everton may be scouring the free agent market to see who is available, having brought in Begovic and Andy Lonergan in recent years. One player who is available on a freebie is Tim Krul. The 37-year-old has more than 400 appearances under his belt, mainly for Newcastle United and Norwich City, while he has been capped 15 times for the Netherlands. He memorably came off the bench in the 120th minute and saved two penalties in Oranje’s 2014 World Cup quarter-final win over Costa Rica.

What’s been said

For the past two years, Krul was deputy to Thomas Kaminski at Luton Town. He has been released by the Hatters, who suffered back-to-back relegations from the Premier League to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on The Ben Foster Podcast, Krul revealed he’s not planning to retire anytime soon. But he did suggest he would again be open to playing a support-act role rather than signing for a club to feature week in, week out.

“I’m still hungry,” Krul said. “I love to be part of a group and work towards something, for sure. To be part of the goalie union and work with the boys in the changing room every day, I don’t think there’s anything better. I might do what Wojciech Szczęsny did last year - retire then maybe Barcelona comes next month!

“Moving to Newcastle, it’s not the sunniest place in the world. I’ve played in this country for 20 years. Going abroad is not really for me anymore. The dream was always Spain or Italy.”

Goalkeepers available

Other free agent goalkeepers on the market include Fraser Forster, following his exit from Tottenham Hotspur, Lukasz Fabianski - who Moyes worked with at West Ham United - Mat Ryan, Angus Gunn and Danny Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moyes could look to promote Tyrer, who has been away from Everton for the past three years, garnering experience at Chester, Chesterfield and most recently Blackpool. The 23-year-old played 42 times for the Seasiders.

But it would be a big step up for Tyrer if he were needed in the Premier League, while he only has a year remaining on his current contract so Everton could risk losing him for free in a year’s time.