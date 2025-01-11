Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton are reportedly in talks to sign Ernest Nuamah from Lyon.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton target Ernest Nuamah came off the bench in Olympique Lyonnais’ loss to Brest.

Nuamah is reportedly in talks with the Toffees over a potential switch in the January transfer window. Sky Sports reports that discussions are ongoing, with Lyon in financial trouble and requiring sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton were linked with signing Nuamah towards the end of last summer’s transfer window. And despite David Moyes taking over as manager from Sean Dyche, the Blues still seemingly are keen on the Ghana international.

But Nuamah was required to feature for Lyon as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brest on Saturday evening. He came off the bench at half-time but could not help Les Gones complete a comeback in the second period.

Speaking to beIN Sport before the game, Lyon boss Pierre Sage was asked about the transfer situation, with Maxence Caqueret also in talks to depart to Como 1907. Sage said (via FootMercato): “Ernest Nuamah, he's in the group for tonight. These departures are not a problem for OL, we had to slim down anyway. We didn't have a great intention of strengthening ourselves either. We are rather in the idea of ​​drawing a smaller group with 20 competitive players.”

Nuamah has made 16 appearances for Lyon this season, scoring one goal and recording one assist. However, last term he was impressive for the Ligue 1 outfit while on loan from RWD Molenbeek, netting seven times and creating three. Lyon reached the Coupe de France final but were beaten by powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton signed Jake O’Brien for £17 million and loaned Orel Mangala from Lyon last summer when John Textor - owner of the French side through his company Eagle Football Holdings - was interested in buying Everton. Les Gones have been provisionally relegated to Ligue 2 by French soccer's financial watchdog the DNCG unless their financial situation improves drastically due to their financial situation. The club's debts reportedly rose from €458 million to €508 million in November.