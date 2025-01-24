Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are less than two weeks of the January transfer window remaining - and Evertonians will be hoping that additions can be brought to the club.

Certainly, that is what the Toffees are working on. David Moyes has insisted that new players are a necessity to ensure that a Premier League relegation battle is avoided. He made that clear at his first press conference after succeeding Sean Dyche as manager - and has reaffirmed that several times since.

Everton need to increase their attacking threat, with just 18 goals scored in 21 league games. The final third is a priority, but central midfield and full-back have been mooted as other areas as the squad that could be bolstered.

Nuamah latest

One player who is on Everton’s list of transfer targets is Ernest Nuamah. The Blues are long-term admirers of the Ghana international, having been linked in the summer transfer window.

Reports in France suggested that a deal with Olympique Lyonnais had been agreed, although Moyes insisted that was the case. The Goodison Park supremo did admit that the winger is on Everton’s list of transfer targets, though.

However, Nuamah has continued to play for Lyon despite being linked away. He came off the bench in Pierre Sage’s side’s 0-0 draw against Fenerbahce in the Europa League last night. The 21-year-old featured for the final 11 minutes in Istanbul.

Lyon are in a precarious financial situation after announcing debts of £422 million. They have been provisionally relegated to Ligue 2 by the French football finance watchdog the National Directorate of Management Control unless their situation improves markedly.

Rivals bid for Diarra

The French top flight is a market that Everton favoured to dip into of late. During the summer transfer window, Jake O’Brien signed from Lyon for £16.4 million while Orel Mangala was loaned from Les Gones. Meanwhile, Iliman Ndiaye was recruited from Marseille.

Reports have suggested that director of football Kevin Thelwell has been tracking RC Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra. The midfielder has recorded four goals and two assists in 19 appearances, while he is the Senegal team-mate of Everton pair Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

However, it is suggested that Everton’s Premier League rivals are looking to steal a march. Tomorrow’s Premier League opponents Brighton have made a €23 million offer, according to L’Équipe. But Strasbourg, who are part of Chelsea owners BlueCo’s portfolio, are said to be holding out for more.

Willian in London

Former Chelsea and Arsenal forward Willian has been linked with a move to Everton. The Blues have been offered a chance to sign him on a free transfer after he terminated his contract at Olympiacos last month.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the two-time Premier League winner has jetted into London with three clubs keen. Willian left Fulham last summer despite head coach Marco Silva wanting the ex-Brazil international to sign a new deal. He is now aged 36 but did record five goals and two assists for the Cottagers last term.