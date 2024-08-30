Lyon make major Ernest Nuamah decision this evening amid Everton and Nottingham Forest interest
Lyon have omitted Ernest Nuamah from their squad for their clash against Strasbourg tonight.
The winger does not feature in the Ligue 1 encounter amid interest from Everton on transfer deadline day. The Toffees have been linked with a switch for Nuamah, while Fulham and Nottingham Forest have also been credited with an interest.
Nuamah spent last campaign at Les Gones from RWD Molenbeek. He scored three goals in 33 games to help Lyon finish sixth in the table while they were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in the Coup de France final. He made his move permanent earlier this summer for around £25 million but the club have some issues when it comes to meeting French financial rules.
Everton have already signed two players in the transfer window from Lyon - owned by John Textor, who is keen to complete a Goodison Park takeover. Jake O’Brien was recruited from £17 million while Orel Mangala arrived earlier today on loan for the rest of the 2024-25 season.
However, our sister title LondonWorld reports that Nuamah - a 12-cap Ghana international - favours a switch to Fulham.
