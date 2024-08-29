Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, looks on prior to the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Everton at Deepdale on August 03, 2024 in Preston, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton transfer news as Orel Mangala and Neal Maupay updates given.

Sean Dyche has provided an update on Everton’s pursuit of Orel Mangala.

The Toffees are keen to sign the midfielder on a season-long loan from Lyon. Mangala, who made 53 appearances at Nottingham Forest during an 18-month spell, is reportedly set to undergo a medical on Merseyside.

Everton have until 23.00 BST tomorrow night to complete any further details before the transfer window closes. So far, six players have arrived at the club including Jake O’Brien from Lyon for a fee of £17 million.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash against Bournemouth, Everton boss Dyche has revealed Mangala is travelling to potentially complete a deal. Dyche said: “He’s a player who is making his way over. There is still a lot to do with the details of any deal, as there always if of course. We have got a chance of getting him over and seeing if that deal can be done.

“He’s got a bit more know-how than the other signing we’ve brought in, having played in the Premier League a bit more. We’ll see but he has got to get here first and we haven’t got him here first. We’ll see if the deal gets done.”

Meanwhile, Neal Mauapay is on the verge of leaving Everton. The striker is set to complete a switch to Marseille ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline. He will join the French club on loan with an obligation to buy for €4 million next summer.

It will bring down the curtain on a miserable time for Maupay at Goodison Park. Since arriving from Brighton two years ago, he netted just once in 32 appearances and spent last term on loan at Premier League rivals Brentford.

Dyche added: “There is a possible situation where he’ll leave the club. Nothing is guaranteed but he will be travelling over and seeing if that deal will happen.”