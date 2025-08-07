Everton have registered interest in signing Jack Grealish on loan for this season.

Manchester City could rip the carpet from underneath Everton amid their interest in signing Jack Grealish on loan this summer.

As the Toffees look to bolster their attacking options for the new season, the England international has emerged on the radar. Recent reports this week claim that Everton have approached City over a potential loan deal until the end of the 2025/26 season.

While negotiations have been described as being ‘at an early stage’, he is admired by manager David Moyes, who is looking to continue the team’s positive form since his return to the club.

Everton interest in Jack Grealish

Despite joining for a former British transfer record of £100 million in 2021, Grealish now finds himself struggling for regular time at City. Last season, the 29-year-old made 20 Premier League appearances and only seven of those saw him named in the starting lineup.

With just one goal and an assist in the league, Grealish is now very much aware that his limited game time could impact his chances of being selected for the 2026 World Cup. With a lot of talented players for Thomas Tuchel to choose from, Grealish needs to ensure he is on the radar this season.

An exit from the Etihad in any capacity this summer is growing increasingly likely, with Pep Guardiola ‘offering no guarantees’ that he will remain on the books beyond the transfer window.

However, despite Everton’s interest, City look like they have other plans for Grealish as they pursue their own transfer target.

Man City could slam door on Everton with alternative Jack Grealish plan

While Grealish could certainly add extra firepower to Moyes’ frontline, it looks as though Man City have other plans for their winger.

Rather than discussing a loan move, Guardiola’s side are exploring the idea of offering him to West Ham to sweeten a deal for transfer target Lucas Paqueta.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola on his YouTube channel, translated via Sport Witness, City are ‘determined’ to sign the Irons midfielder and are discussing ways of snagging his signature without paying the full £50 million their Premier League rivals are asking for.

The report claims that City are looking to offer Grealish as part of a transfer package for Paqueta in order to reduce the £50 million asking price. Guardiola’s side are in fact ‘pushing’ Grealish in the direction of the London club in order to boost their chances of a Paqueta deal.

The Brazilian is an attacking midfielder by trade but boasts incredible versatility, having played in multiple midfield roles, on both wings and even as a centre-forward for West Ham last season.

Paqueta’s current contract does not expire until 2027 so as things stand, there is no major rush for them to sell. However, if he doesn’t sign a new deal, the Hammers risk lowering their asking price for him next year, when just 12 months of his terms remain.

