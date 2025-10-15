Man City vs Everton team news - as key duo ruled out and six players doubtful

Man City vs Everton team news. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton and Man City injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

Everton return to action after the international break when they face Manchester City on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Toffees travel to the Etihad Stadium having enjoyed a decent start to the 2025-26 season. David Moyes’ side sit eighth in the Premier League table after seven games following a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last time out.

Now Everton prepare to face a City outfit that are hoping to challenge for the title again after a disappointing 2024-25 by their standards. Pep Guardiola’s outfit are three places above the Blues but are still very much gelling after significant squad changes over the past year.

Moyes will be under no illusions of how difficult it will be for Everton to grind out a result against City but they’ll make the short trip across the East Lancs with confidence. Ahead of the clash, here’s the latest team news for both teams.

Man City team news

Rodri - out

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner has struggled with problems since recovering from a major knee injury. Rodri picked a hamstring injury in a 1-0 win at Brentford in City’s last game and head coach Guardiola admitted the midfielder was set to be absent for two to three weeks.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - doubt

The summer signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers has missed the past eight games for City with a hamstring problem.

Omar Marmoush - doubt

The forward has not played since suffering an issue representing Egypt during September’s international break. City were hopeful that Marmoush would be back before the most recent hiatus so there’s a chance he will be able to feature.

Abdukodir Khusanov - doubt

The defender has missed the past three games and also did not play for Uzbekistan during the break. However, Guardiola had hoped Khusanov would only miss the matches he has already.

Everton team news

Jack Grealish - out

The winger is ineligible to face his parent club. It is a blow to Everton, with Grealish thriving during his loan spell from the Etihad Stadium. It means Moyes has a decent on who to start on the left-hand side. He may opt for Iliman Ndiaye to switch flanks.

Jarrad Branthwaite - doubt

The key centre-back is still to make an appearance this season because of a hamstring injury. Everton have been cautious with Branthwaite given he ended last season with a similar problem. The international break will have helped the Blues’ prized asset but he could still need more time to build fitness.

Michael Keane - minor doubt

The central defender was forced off against Palace with an issue in his rib area.

Merlin Rohl - doubt

The summer signing from SC Freiburg has not played for Everton since making his debut in a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa more than a month ago. Rohl has been unavailable for the past four games.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - return

The versatile midfielder is available after serving a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards. That is a boost with Grealish missing.