Manchester United could include two players in a deal to prise Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.

The Toffees are taking a hard stance when it comes to the defender’s future. Branthwaite enjoyed a tremendous 2023-24 season for Everton making 41 appearances and scoring three goals as Sean Dyche’s side comfortable avoided a Premier League relegation battle despite being docked eight points for breaching financial rules.

It’s not a surprise that Branthwaite is in demand. And with United aiming to bolster their defensive options, after finishing just eighth last term, the 21-year-old is high on the shopping list. However, a fee of around £35 million has been rejected with the Blues valuing Branthwaite at least double that price.

Everton are in a strong bargaining position, with Branthwaite signing a new deal last year to tie him down until the summer of 2027. The Goodison Park outfit also strengthened their proift and sustainability position by selling academy product Lewis Dobbin to Aston Villa for a fee of around £10 million.

But it is reported by talkSPORT this morning that Erik ten Hag’s side could use two makeweights in a potential transaction. Aaron Wan-Bissaka appears surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, with Diogo Dalot the first-choice right-back. Wan-Bissake has been linked with a switch to Turkish giants Galatasaray.