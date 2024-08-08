Gian Piero Gasperini. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

El Bilal Toure has been linked to Everton after the club failed to sign the striker last summer.

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has claimed that El Bilal Toure wants to leave the club before the summer transfer window shuts.

Toure was a transfer target for Everton last summer but he instead opted to join La Dea from Almeria for £25 million. However, the forward endured a difficult maiden campaign despite Atalanta being crowned Europa League champions and finishing fourth in Serie A.

Toure suffered a hamstring injury just weeks after his move, which ruled him out of action for five months. And when he returned to fitness, the 22-year-old struggled for regular minutes in Bergamo.

Gianluca Scammaca has been first-choice striker at Atalanta, although the former West Ham United forward has now sustained an ACL setback. Reports have suggested that La Dea are interested in signing Everton marksman Beto as a replacement. Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that a swap deal for Beto and Toure could be a possibility.

Atalanta, who face Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup next week, also face talisman Teun Koopmeiners departing as he wants to join Juventus. Speaking to L'Eco di Bergamo, Gasperini said: “At the moment, to be clear, compared to last season I have less Miranchuk, Hateboer, Holm and Adopo. Scamacca and Scalvini got injured and Koopmeiners and Tourè want to leave. And then there are some other pending situations, like Bakker, Toloi, Palestra and Bonfanti. Then things will settle down, but it's clear that we're not starting the season in the ideal way.”

Beto joined Everton last summer from Udinese for around £26 million. He had a mixed maiden season at Goodison Park, scoring five goals in 37 appearances. The Portuguese was largely second choice in the pecking order behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Youssef Chermiti has been ruled out of the start of the season after having foot surgery. Neal Maupay is also an option but spent last campaign on loan at Brentford.