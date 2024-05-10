Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell has admitted the club will have to sell players this summer to ease their financial situation.

The Toffees remain in a precarious position, having been deducted eight points this season for two breaches of Premier League profit and sustainability rules. What’s more, the club recorded losses of £89.3 million losses in their 2022-23 accounts, while their prospective takeover by 777 Partners is on the brink of collapse.

The likes of Richarlison, Anthony Gordon, Alex Iwboi, Demarai Gray and Lucas Digne have all been offloaded in recent seasons to raise funds.

In addition, there has been much talk about whether prized assets including Jarrad Branthwaite, Amadou Onana and Jordan Pickford may have to be sold to balance the books.

And in a letter to fans, director of football Thelwell confessed that the Blues will have to allow some of their stars to leave. Via the club website, he said: “I also understand that, as with every transfer window, there is a great deal of anticipation around what business may be done. Whilst I cannot go into details, I have been working closely with Sean and our key staff here at Finch Farm, utilising data and insight from our recruitment team, planning for the summer window. As is always the case, there must be multiple plans and strategies in play, and a dynamic approach to planning is key.

“It is also important that I am completely candid with you. The reality is, given the regulations in place and the Club’s current financial position, we have to trade well. Working within such tight financial parameters makes the job extremely difficult. Whilst we want to ensure the team is as competitive as possible, we cannot lose sight of our central objective to protect the long-term stability of the Club.

