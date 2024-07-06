Tom Heaton. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images) | Manchester United via Getty Imag

The Everton goalkeeper is set to start for England against Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Tom Heaton has hailed Jordan Pickford as he aims to help England reach another semi-final at a major tournament.

The Three Lions face Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on Saturday (17.00 BST). Everton goalkeeper Pickford is set to be between the posts again, with his position almost insurmountable for both club and country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pickford was in goal when England reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and final of Euro 2020. He has kept a total of 11 clean sheets at major tournaments - 11th surpassing Peter Shilton’s record.

Pickford has had some detractors in the past, with calls for the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson to be Three Lions No.1. But Heaton, who played with Pickford for England and is with squad in Germany to help in training, believes the Everton stopper has every tool required.

The Manchester United goalkeeper told the Football Daily podcast: “Pickford has been absolutely brilliant in an England shirt.

"I've been nothing but impressed with him. He's got a really good array of distribution and he's got the long-range pass, the mid-range, the short range - every club in the bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jordan does playing out well and understands where and when to do that, picking the right time for the risk and the reward. He does it really well with both feet, which is a skill in itself.