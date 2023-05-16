Register
Former Everton manager target Marcelo Bielsa lands new role after rejecting Goodison Park job

Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has a new management role.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 16th May 2023, 08:13 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 08:17 BST

Marcelo Bielsa has returned to management after being appointed head coach of Uruguay.

The Argentine returns to football after being sacked by Leeds United in February 2022. Bielsa became a cult figure at Elland Road as he guided them back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence. But with their top-flight status under threat last term, the axe was wielded on the Whites legend.

Bielsa was a candidate to take over as Everton boss in January after Frank Lampard was sacked. The 67-year-old flew to London to hold talks with the Goodison Park hierarchy and was said to be the favoured choice of majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

However, Bielsa turned down the role as he was only prepared to take charge at the end of the 2022-23 season - and wanted to instead coach the under-21s for the remainder of the campaign.

Everton instead appointed Sean Dyche in a bid to guide the club to Premier League safety. The Toffees have subsequently lifted themselves out of the drop zone under the former Burnley supremo and sit one place and one point adrift of the bottom three with two games remaining.

