Everton vs Fulham: The Fulham manager gave an update on his team ahead of the Premier League clash.

Fulham manager Marco Silva revealed his side will be without key summer signing Joachim Andersen for their clash with Everton.

The Toffees face their former manager at Goodison Park fresh from their second victory in the league this season in their last game against Ipswich Town. It is now four games unbeaten but they will be well aware of the task in front of them.

Fulham battled extremely hard against both Manchester City and Aston Villa in recent weeks, losing two tight games in difficult circumstances - but prior to that they had beaten Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Leicester City and enter the game in good spirits.

Fulham team news

Confirming the latest team news, he revealed multiple absences including Andersen and key starter Sasa Lukic. "Cuenca and Vinicius have been working with the team, we will assess them tomorrow. They are close. Andersen is out, Lukic is still out for the next 3-4 weeks at least. Castagne is out too."

Lukic had started all seven of their games following Joao Palhinha’s departure and he will be a significant miss in midfield. Despite the blow of missing Andersen, who has started their last five games, Silva was confident that Issa Diop could come in and be an important part of their spine in what will be his first start since August despite his own goal in the 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa last week.

"It is another chance for Issa Diop to step in. The way he reacted to the own goal was really good. He is going to be important for us. Issa is positive, playing or not playing he works hard. He's a team player. He is ready to help everyone. Let's hope he can perform the way we know he can."

He also commented on facing his former side who Fulham boast a strong record against in recent times. “We know them really well, I know the club really well but it is always tough. Last season the first Premier League was so, so difficult and Everton deserved more than they achieved in that game. We know it’s going to be really tough, the home crowd, the support, the type of game they play. It is very direct and something you are not always used to.”

Everton team news

The big news for Everton surrounds the return of Jarrad Branthwaite for the weekend’s clash; he has missed all of their games this season except the victory over Crystal Palace. Jesper Lindstrom is back in training after an illness as well. Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti (both foot) remain sidelined. Tim Iroegbunam also has a foot injury while James Garner remains unavailable with a back issue.