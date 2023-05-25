Marco Silva signing to leave Everton as agent confirms summer departure

Register
Everton transfer news as £25 million signing to depart Goodison Park.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 25th May 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 06:40 BST

Jean-Phillippe Gbamin's agent has confirmed that he will not be playing for Everton next season.

The midfielder joined the Toffees for £25 million from Mainz in the summer of 2019 - but has failed to make any sort of impact.

In total, Gbamin has featured just nine times for Everton and had a number of injuries. During the second half of last season. the Ivory Coast was loaned to CSKA Moscow while he has spent this term at Turkish side Trabzonspor. In total, Gbamin has made 24 appearances with Trabzonspor sitting sixth in the table.

The 27-year-old has one year remaining on his current Goodison Park deal. But according to his agent Bernard Collignon, Gbamin won't be returning to Everton.

Speaking to Sport24, he said: “After a loan spell at Trabzonspor in Turkey, Gbamin still has a year left on his contract with Everton, but the player will not return to the English club. Continuing your career in Russia? Everything is possible. In the summer, we’ll see if there will be interest from the RPL.”