Everton earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Fulham in the Premier League.

Fulham boss Marco Silva. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Marco Silva is adamant Fulham deserved all three points against Everton.

The Toffees picked up a hard-fought point at Craven Cottage as they frustrated Fulham into a 0-0 draw.

The Cottagers had 57% and a total of 24 shots but could not find a way to break the deadlock. That had a significant reason to do with Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal. He made two wonderful saves from William, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harrison Reed in quick succession.

And while Silva, who was sacked as Blues boss in December 2019, heaped praise on Pickford, he rued that Fulham did not clinch a victory.

He told Sky Sports (via BBC Sport): “A really unfair result, definitely. We were the best team on the pitch. We controlled the game and pushed them back, we had 13 corners and we created so many moments inside their box, normally we win this game.

“We played, we believed, we showed the way this evening. We deserved to win but playing like that many more results will come.

