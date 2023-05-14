Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Mason Holgate starts as Everton suffer injury blow for Man City clash

Everton team news in full for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 14th May 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 13:13 BST

Everton have made one change for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Toffees head into the clash after a thumping 5-1 victory over Brighton - but still sit just a point above the relegation zone.

For the encounter against leaders City, Mason Holgate comes into the starting XI at left-back. He replaces Vitalii Mykolenko, who is not in the squad because of injury.

Most Popular

Other than that, Everton field the same side as they did at Brighton. Yerry Mina continues in central defence while James Garner keeps his spot in the middle of midfield ahead of Amadou Onana.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Holgate, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil.

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Keane, Onana, Gray, Maupay, Coady, Simms, Welch.

Related topics:Man CityPremier LeagueBrighton