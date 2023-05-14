Everton team news in full for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City.

Everton have made one change for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Toffees head into the clash after a thumping 5-1 victory over Brighton - but still sit just a point above the relegation zone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the encounter against leaders City, Mason Holgate comes into the starting XI at left-back. He replaces Vitalii Mykolenko, who is not in the squad because of injury.

Other than that, Everton field the same side as they did at Brighton. Yerry Mina continues in central defence while James Garner keeps his spot in the middle of midfield ahead of Amadou Onana.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Holgate, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil.