Everton have been linked with a move for Matt O’Riley and Mohamed Diomande, but this is the midfielder David Moyes should sign.

Everton need to work smarter, not harder, in the transfer market this summer with David Moyes tasked with getting as much value for money as possible.

The Toffees boss will be without Kevin Thelwell and Dan Purdy, who have united at Rangers to rebuild the Scottish giants, aided by the considerable finances of the 49ers Enterprises group.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has predicted a transfer budget of £50-100m for Moyes and there has already been an extensive list of names who could be considered.

If there is to be a marquee signing, Ben Doak would excite fans and Aleksandar Mitrovic, who Everton are monitoring, would be the No.9 that the club has been crying out for.

It is in the engine room where most names have been seen though with Brighton’s Matt O’Riley and Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande reported to be targets.

Everton should sign Nicolas Raskin if the top target is a midfielder

If Everton are to sign a midfielder with an Old Firm connection, there should only be one player considered: Nicolas Raskin. The 24-year old has played predominantly as a No.6 for Rangers this season but has shown how versatile he can be for club and country.

Having looked like he might be leaving the Ibrox outfit at one point, the Belgium international has since been appointed captain in the absence of James Tavernier and is now the first name on the team sheet.

With five goals and 11 assists, all from open play, Raskin is more than just a destroyer and has saved his best performances for Old Firm derbies and the Europa League.

Not only this, but his first start for Belgium has seen him earn the highest of praise. Brighton would probably want at least the £25m that they spent on O’Riley back, but Raskin could be available for less than this with less of a risk.

Raskin given Belgium seal of approval from international boss

If any further persuasion was needed, Belgium boss Rudi Garcia explained perfectly when describing his midfield options on punditry duty: “I have Youri Tielemans, I have Amadou Onana and who do I have behind? Well of course when you see Raskin’s match in the return leg against Ukraine well you tell yourself that we’ve won a midfielder for the future.

“Because Nico has shown that he’s able to be aggressive, defensive, win duels, he’s able to propose himself because he likes to come search the balls, he played almost 100 balls during the game with more than 90% pass accuracy, while playing forward, because it’s easy to have 90% pass accuracy when you only play backwards.

“Now Romeo Lavia. I’m being told from everywhere that he has talent. For now he’s injured a lot. He finally played 2 matches with Chelsea.

“I almost started getting annoyed telling my medical staff ‘If Chelsea isn’t able to make him fit we’d have to make him come to us to see what’s the problem with a boy so young that’s often injured’.”