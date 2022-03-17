“Meatball” Molly McCann is a staunch Everton fan and fights at UFC London this weekend.

UFC fighter "Meatball" Molly McCann has sent a stark message to Everton's players ahead of their crucial game against Newcastle United.

The Toffees are in a perilous position in the Premier League. They sit above the relegation zone only on goal difference and have won just two of their previous 20 league games.

Fear of the drop is growing among Evertonians following a 1-0 loss to Wolves on Sunday.

The Blues have just 12 matches remaining to save their top-flight status - or face being banished to the second tier for the first time since 1954.

McCann, who fights Luana Carolina at UFC London this weekend, is a staunch Everton supporter.

And she told Frank Lampard’s troops to start showing the same spirit and grit that she does inside the Octagon when they welcome Newcastle to Goodison Park tonight.

Speaking during a press conference before UFC London, McCann said: “Go and watch the Meatball Molly documentary (on BT Sport) - then go and play a f***ing game of football.

“What it means to wear that badge is what it means for me to represent my city and where I'm from.