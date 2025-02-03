Everton are looking to complete some deals on transfer deadline day

Everton are keen to bolster their attacking options before the 11pm transfer deadline on Monday with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Armando Broja both out with injuries.

The Toffees are in talks with Flamengo to sign former Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz. The Brazilian club said on Friday a deal had been agreed but Everton insisted nothing had been made official as of yet.

“I'm hearing there are ongoing conversations at the moment. I don't think there is anything confirmed or definite or not done. I might find out some more later today. We are trying to add some bodies to what we've got,” said manager David Moyes after the 4-0 Premier League win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Everton miss out on Ferguson

One striker the Toffees looked at signing was Brighton and Hove Albion’s Evan Ferguson. However, the 20-year-old will not be joining Republic of Ireland international teammate Seamus Coleman at Goodison Park as he is on the cusp of a move to West Ham.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on X in the early hours of Monday morning: “West Ham and Brighton have exchanged all documents for Evan Ferguson deal. Formal signature expected in the morning after medical done.”

Last week, the Guardian reported that Chelsea had joined the long list of clubs who were in for the player with Brighton open to selling or loaning the player. The report also named Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Bournemouth, Everton, Tottenham and West Ham as contenders for his signature. Leverkusen looked frontrunners to sign him but they backed away from a deal after Victor Boniface’s move to Saudi Arabia collapsed. Boniface had agreed a move to Al-Nassr but that switch fell through as the Saudi Pro League club turned their attention to Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, as the Colombian completed a move last week.

Calvert-Lewin injury

Calvert-Lewin is set to sit out for a number of weeks with a hamstring problem, leaving Beto as the Everton’s only recognised striker and they now need to look at alternative targets following Ferguson’s pending switch to West Ham. Ex-Brighton manager Graham Potter is now in charge of the Hammers, having given Ferguson his professional debut when the pair were both at Brighton.

In an update date last week, Moyes said: “Dom isn’t as bad [as Mangala], Dom doesn’t need any surgery, he’s been checked so from that point of view it’s not a good injury but it’s maybe not quite as bad as we first feared when he got it. So we’re hoping that might not be as long as maybe first expected.”

“It’s an incredible big blow to us to lose two players for quite a long period, by the looks of it,” he added. “But we have to go on, that’s what happens football clubs do get injuries and we have to find other ways of getting results and players stepping up and showing what they can do.”

