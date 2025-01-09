Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aston Villa have reportedly made a decision on the future of Everton and Ipswich Town-linked winger Jaden Philogene.

Everton are reportedly set to miss out on Jaden Philogene.

The Toffees are said to have renewed interest in the winger in the January transfer window. They were keen to sign Philogene in the summer after his fine 2023-24 season at Championship side Hull City.

However, just a year after allowing him to join the Tigers, Aston Villa decided to trigger a buy-back clause. Yet since returning to Unari Emery's side, Philogene has been a bit-part player. He has made a total of 15 appearances although he has made only four starts in all competitions.

And after spending just half-a-year at Villa Park, the England under-21 international is set to be on the move again. Everton emerged as a potential suitor earlier this week although manager Sean Dyche was tight-lipped when asked about the subject speaking before the FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough United.

However, it appears that Philogene is set to join a Premier League relegation rival. Widespread reports suggest that the 22-year-old has opted to join Ipswich Town, who are level on points with Everton. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Everton made an 'important bid' but Philogene opted for the Tractor Boy after speaking with manager Kieran McKenna. A medical to move to Portman Road has been scheduled for this morning.

Romano posted on X: "Jaden Philogene to Ipswich Town, here we go! Despite important bid from Everton, #ITFC agree deal with Aston Villa for £21m with add-ons fee. Understand Philogene is on his way to Ipswich right now. Medical on Thursday morning. Direct call with McKenna was crucial.”

He added this morning: Jaden Philogene, starting his medical as new Ipswich Town player! £22m plus add-ons to Aston Villa, as reported last night. Here we go, confirmed.”

Dyche has admitted that Everton still have to keep with Premier League profit and sustainability parameters if the club are to conduct any business this month despite a takeover from The Friedkin Group. The Blues were hit by an eight-point deduction for two separate breaches last season.

Everton are in need of fresh recruits if they are to ensure a relegation battle is avoided in the second half of the campaign, though. “I know you'll keep asking me but it depends on PSR,” said Dyche last month. “There is no problem with it but we still have rules like everyone will in this window. The last one was lower [spending] the previous was lower and this one probably will be lower, we don't know yet. But we want to answer it in-house and we have players who can answer it.”