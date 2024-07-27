'Medical planned' - Everton reportedly set to make fifth summer signing on five-year contract
Everton, West Ham, Brentford and Nottingham Forest have all been linked with Jake O’Brien.
Everton have reportedly agreed to sign Lyon defender Jake O’Brien.
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Toffees reached a deal to sign the centre-back. It is claimed that O’Brien, 23, will sign a five-year deal at Goodison Park and that his medical could take place tomorrow or Monday.
Romano posted on X: “Agreement in principle between Everton and OL, O’Brien also ready to accept the five-year contract offered.
“Medical tests being planned, could be moved to Monday in order to prepare documents on Sunday. Here we go!”
