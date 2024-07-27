Jake O'Brien enjoyed an excellent breakthrough season at Lyon, becoming a regular starter. | AFP via Getty Images

Everton, West Ham, Brentford and Nottingham Forest have all been linked with Jake O’Brien.

Everton have reportedly agreed to sign Lyon defender Jake O’Brien.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Toffees reached a deal to sign the centre-back. It is claimed that O’Brien, 23, will sign a five-year deal at Goodison Park and that his medical could take place tomorrow or Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Romano posted on X: “Agreement in principle between Everton and OL, O’Brien also ready to accept the five-year contract offered.