Midfielder ‘likely’ to be allowed to leave Arsenal which could alert Everton

Ainsley Maitland-Niles almost signed for Everton from Arsenal last summer and is now on loan at AS Roma.

Arsenal are reportedly set to sell Ainsley Maitland-Niles during the summer transfer window.

And his availability could put Everton on alert, having tried to sign the versatile England international previously.

What’s been said

Maitland-Niles is currently on loan at AS Roma from the Gunners.

He's made nine appearances since joining the Serie A side in January.

However, Maitland-Niles appears primed to return to north London at the end of the season and will have just a year left on his Emirates Stadium deal.

The Mirror reports that Arsenal are 'likely to allow him to leave' with manager Mikel Arteta 'set to shake up his squad'.

Should Maitland-Niles be available then he could once again attract the attention of Everton.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles in action for AS Roma. Picture: Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Background

The Toffees attempted a swoop for the 24-year-old last summer.

They were keen to sign him on a season-long loan with the option to buy.

But Arsenal pulled the plug on Maitland-Niles' switch to Goodison, which saw him hit out at the Gunners on Instagram.

Maitland-Niles is capable of playing a variety of positions, including central-midfield, on both wings and at right-back.

Frank Lampard will be targeting fresh recruits at the end of the season, although his chief focus is ensuring Everton avoid Premier League relegation.

The Toffees have a number of players out of contract in June, including Fabian Delph, Cenk Tosun and Jonjoe Kenny.