The Gunners boss has given an update on his team ahead of the Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

As Sean Dyche prepares for the visit of Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday, opposition boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that deadline day signing Jorginho could make his debut at Goodison Park.

This game pairs two teams with incredibly contrasting situations, as Arsenal dream of Premier League glory for the first time in over 19 years, whilst Everton fans hope to see signs new manager Dyche is the man to turn their season around and save them from relegation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arteta has revealed Mohamed Elneny will miss the match due to a knee injury, whilst Emile Smith-Rowe (thigh) Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) are also missing.

The biggest team news revolves around the fitness of Thomas Partey. Having picked up a rib injury against Manchester City in the FA Cup, Arteta said it’s still undecided whether the midfielder will be available for Saturday.

The Gunner supremo said: “Let’s see, that one is still a doubt. Let’s see today how he comes in and if he’s able to train with the team or not. He’s not ruled out and it’s not significant, hopefully he will be fine.”

Considering they have four games in two weeks starting from February 11, Arteta may err on the side of caution, especially given that Jorginho, their deadline day signing from Chelsea, is ready to step in and make his Arsenal debut. He’s also a player that Arteta has admired for a long time.

Arteta said: “Many years ago [I tried to sign him]. We know in this market you have to adapt and you have to be flexible. We needed a player in that position. It’s a player I always admire.”