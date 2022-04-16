Everton injury news on Yerry Mina, Donny van de Beek, Nathan Patterson, Andros Towsend and Tom Davies.

Frank Lampard will be putting his time on the Everton training ground to good in a bid to ensure Premier League survival.

The Toffees have been afforded an unexpected 10-day break between fixtures after a 1-0 win over Manchester United last weekend.

Everton were due to face Crystal Palace at Goodison Park but the game has been rescheduled.

The Eagles reached FA Cup semi-final - at the expense of the Blues - and face Chelsea on Sunday at Wembley.

Still, Lampard will be happy to work with his troops over an extended period at Finch Farm.

And it gives Everton extra time for some of their injured players to build up fitness ahead of Leicester City’s visit to Goodison on Wednesday 20 April.

We take a look at the latest injury situation and who could be back to face the Foxes.

Yerry Mina

Yerry Mina was forced off in Everton’s loss at Newcastle. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

What happened

The centre-back sustained a quad injury in Everton's 3-1 loss at Newcastle United in February.

It's meant that Mina has been sidelined for more than two months and missed the Blues' previous 12 matches.

What's been said

Speaking last week, Lampard was hopeful Mina would be available for the visit of Leicester.

He said: "Yerry Mina, we hope, will be fit for Leicester."

Everton uploaded training footage on social media on Thursday which appeared to show Mina returning to full training.

Potential return game

Leicester City (H), Wednesday 20 April

Donny van de Beek

Everton midfielder Donny van de Beek. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

What happened

The on-loan Manchester United midfielder suffered a thigh injury in the warm-up before Everton's 2-1 loss at West Ham.

He's missed the Toffes' past three games, although he was unable to play against his parent club last weekend.

What's been said

Before the 3-2 loss at Burnley last week, Lampard said: “Donny won’t be fit.

"It’s a small grade thigh injury, which will make him fit for the match against Leicester City. He is ineligible to play against Manchester United at the weekend anyway."

Potential return game

Leicester City (H), Wednesday 20 April

Nathan Patterson

Nathan Patterson in action for Everton under-23s against Tottenham. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

What happened

The right-back suffered an ankle problem on the eve of the West Ham game.

Patterson was due to make his Premier League debut after arriving from Rangers in January.

The 20-year-old has since undergone an operation.

What's been said

Lampard admitted that Patterson's season could well be over. On Everton’s website, it’s said that the defender will be out until the summer.

He said: "Nathan will be out for a certain period of time. He's been down to see a specialist on his ankle and we're looking to have a small operation later this week."

Potential return game

N/A

Andros Townsend

Andros Townsend limps off during Everton’s FA Cup loss to Crystal Palace. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

What happened

The experienced winger suffered a knee injury in Everton's 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final loss at Crystal Palace last month.

What's been said

Townsend has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

An Everton statement said: “Andros Townsend will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final tie at Crystal Palace.

“The Everton winger was forced off on 16 minutes at Selhurst Park and replaced by Demarai Gray.

“A scan revealed Townsend’s ACL knee injury and he will undergo surgery next week before starting his rehabilitation with Everton’s medical staff at Finch Farm.

Potential return game

N/A

Tom Davies

Tom Davies down injured for Everton. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

What happened

The homegrown midfielder was forced to go under the knife for a hamstring injury in January.

It’s been a frustrating season for Davies. He’s managed just seven appearances, having previously been sidelined with a knee injury.

Davies was not registered in Everton’s 25-man Premier League squad when it was resubmitted in February.

What’s been said

An Everton statement said: “Everton midfielder Tom Davies has undergone successful surgery on an injured hamstring.

“The 23-year-old, who was nearing a return from the knee issue that sidelined him following Everton’s draw with Tottenham Hotspur in November, sustained the hamstring problem at the end of December.”

Potential return game