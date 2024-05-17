'Mistakes made' - Everton boss gives verdict on VAR and makes referee 'claim'

Wolves want VAR scrapped

The decision will be taken by all the clubs in the Premier League and the Everton boss has had his say.

Everton boss Sean Dyche reiterated that VAR isn’t the problem and pleaded with the governing bodies to take the pressure off referees.

On June 6, all 20 clubs in the Premier League will discuss whether the video assistant replays will be scrapped for next season. In a turn of events, the vote was triggered after Wolves formally submitted a resolution on Wednesday. While plenty of clubs across the league have faced decisions against them, Everton are no different. Incidents across the season have baffled Dyche, including the disallowed goal at Tottenham, the failure to award Ibrahim Konate a second yellow card with the game set at 0-0 during the Merseyside Derby.

However, Nottingham Forest were incensed when they claimed three decisions went against them during Everton’s 1-0 win over them at Goodison Park last month, which sparked a controversial club post on X. Dyche has stated across the campaign that the league should give the referees all the help they need - and it’s a view he continued to voice when asked about VAR ahead of his side’s clash with Arsenal this weekend.

"Well, from my point of view I think it's a necessary part of the business side of football. I totally understand the fan engagement side is tricky. But it's such big business now, you need as many of these details to be correct as possible. The use of it is obviously in question and I understand that.

"The offside for me is a given. I can't really work out this idea of tolerance, at the end of the day - if you're offside, you're offside. That's what it's there for, that one's clear for me. That's the good side of VAR, personally.