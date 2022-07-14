We round-up the latest transfer rumours on Morgan Gibbs-White amid Everton’s interest.

Everton have been heavily linked with a switch for Morgan Gibbs-White during the summer transfer window.

Frank Lampard’s made only one signing so far - bringing in James Tarkowski on a free transfer from Burnley.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Wolves midfielder Gibbs-White is someone who’s on the Toffees manager’s radar.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Sheffield United where he impressed, scoring 12 goals and creating a further 10 in 37 appearances.

But Gibbs-White is supposedly highly coveted.

We round up the latest news on the attacking midfielder.

Everton ready second bid

Everton are readying another bid for Gibbs-White, according to Football Insider.

It is claimed that the Blues have already had a £22.5 million offer knocked back by Bruno Lage's side.

But it's said that Lampard's side are confident Wolves will accept the latest proposal.

What's more, Gibbs-White also wants to move to Goodison Park.

Rivals circle

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, claims that Wolves rebuffed a £25 million bid from Everton.

And the Toffees are not the only club still in the race for Morgan Gibbs-White.

It is said that Crystal Palace, Southampton and Premier League new-boys Nottingham Forest want the England under-21 international.

Morgan Gibbs-White in action for Wolves. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Wolves asking price

The Telegraph has claimed that Wolves will demand a deal closer to £30 million including add-ons for Gibbs-White.

He has two years remaining on his current Molineux deal.

Gibbs-White is also expected to be part of Lage’s squad that heads off on pre-season tour to Spain.

Cooper factor

It's no surprise that Forest - who've spent more than £50 million as they prepare for life back in the top flight after a 23-year wait - may be interested in Gibbs-White.

City Ground boss Steve Cooper worked with the creative midfielder when England won the under-17 World Cup five years ago.

And Cooper also had Gibbs-White on loan at Swansea City during the first half of the 2020-21 season.