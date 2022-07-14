Morgan Gibbs-White transfer news: Everton bids, Wolves asking price and Crystal Palace interest

We round-up the latest transfer rumours on Morgan Gibbs-White amid Everton’s interest.

By Will Rooney
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 6:34 am

Everton have been heavily linked with a switch for Morgan Gibbs-White during the summer transfer window.

Frank Lampard’s made only one signing so far - bringing in James Tarkowski on a free transfer from Burnley.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

But Wolves midfielder Gibbs-White is someone who’s on the Toffees manager’s radar.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Sheffield United where he impressed, scoring 12 goals and creating a further 10 in 37 appearances.

But Gibbs-White is supposedly highly coveted.

We round up the latest news on the attacking midfielder.

Everton ready second bid

Everton are readying another bid for Gibbs-White, according to Football Insider.

It is claimed that the Blues have already had a £22.5 million offer knocked back by Bruno Lage's side.

But it's said that Lampard's side are confident Wolves will accept the latest proposal.

What's more, Gibbs-White also wants to move to Goodison Park.

Rivals circle

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, claims that Wolves rebuffed a £25 million bid from Everton.

And the Toffees are not the only club still in the race for Morgan Gibbs-White.

It is said that Crystal Palace, Southampton and Premier League new-boys Nottingham Forest want the England under-21 international.

Morgan Gibbs-White in action for Wolves. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Wolves asking price

The Telegraph has claimed that Wolves will demand a deal closer to £30 million including add-ons for Gibbs-White.

He has two years remaining on his current Molineux deal.

Gibbs-White is also expected to be part of Lage’s squad that heads off on pre-season tour to Spain.

Cooper factor

It's no surprise that Forest - who've spent more than £50 million as they prepare for life back in the top flight after a 23-year wait - may be interested in Gibbs-White.

City Ground boss Steve Cooper worked with the creative midfielder when England won the under-17 World Cup five years ago.

And Cooper also had Gibbs-White on loan at Swansea City during the first half of the 2020-21 season.

European football correspondent Jacques Talbot has suggested that Gibbs-White would like to play under Cooper again.

Frank LampardJames TarkowskiBurnleyWolves