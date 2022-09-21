Nathan Patterson suffers injury blow as Everton await further news
Nathan Patterson was forced off for Scotland against Ukraine.
Nathan Patterson has been forced off injured for Scotland.
The Everton defender was limped off in the first half of Scotland’s Nations League clash against Ukraine at Hampen Park.
Patterson, 20, walked off before getting onto a stretcher.
Now the Toffees await further news on Patterson’s injury.
The right-back has made a superb start to the season for Frank Lampard’s side.
He’s started all seven Premier League games and swiftly become a favourite among supporters.
Patterson joined Everton from Rangers in January.
However, he did not make an appearance last season following an ankle injury that required surgery.