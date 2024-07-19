Getty Images

Everton team to face Sligo Rovers in a pre-season friendly confirmed.

Sean Dyche has named his Everton team for the first friendly of the summer against Sligo Rovers.

Unsurprisingly, Seamus Coleman captains the Toffees as he prepares to face his former club. Coleman returns to Sligo after leaving to join Everton 15 years ago.

Interestingly, Dyche starts Neal Maupay up front. The striker spent last season on loan at Brentford. He partners Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack.

In addition, youngsters Tyler Onyango, Eli Campbell and Jenson Metcalfe all feature from the outset. New signings Tim Ireogbunam and Iliman Idaye are on the bench and are expected to play in the second half when the entire XI changes.

Meanwhile, there is no James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko or Nathan Patterson in the squad. Branthwaite has a minor injury while Mykolenko has not trained because of an ankle issue he picked up towards the end of last season having hit a setback.

Everton: Virginia, Coleman (c), Onyango, Keane, Campbell, Gana, Doucoure, Metcalfe, McNeil, Maupay, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Crellin, Okoronkwo, Dixon, Welch, Iroegbunam, Garner, Chermiti, Young, Harrison, Ndiaye, Holgate, Beto.