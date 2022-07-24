Everton were beaten 4-0 in pre-season by Minnesota United.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Warnock believes Frank Lampard has to shoulder some of the responsibility after Everton's heavy loss to Minnesota United.

The Toffees suffered a shock 4-0 pre-season friendly defeat to the MLS side earlier this week.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Against the backdrop of just narrowly avoiding Premier League relegation last season, there is concern among supporters with the new campaign two weeks away - heightened by only James Tarkowski has been signed so far during the transfer window.

After the Minnesota defeat, Lampard told his players they have to 'fight to play in the team' and they had a lot to think about on the plane home from America.

And while Lampard proved Everton's saviour to engineer their top-flight survival last season, veteran manager Warnock offered ex-Chelsea chief some words advice.

What’s been said

Speaking to talkSPORT, Warnock said: “I used to train really hard in the morning (before pre-season games). It wasn't going to be the result, it was going to be the fitness building up.

“I don't like listening to words that Frank is saying at the minute. I just think last year, I felt a bit sorry for him.

“I didn't think it was a job for a young manager. He's not had many disappointments in his career and you've got to learn from them.

“He's not had help with the squad and will be decimated. But you've still got to organise a side and you can't tell me the side he didn't have out couldn't do better.

“Let's forget about the disappointment, he's got to get on with his job now and think: 'I'll show them, I can get a result with anyone in the team'.

“You look at his 1-11, it isn't bad. Should he have got more out of the XI that started?

“I understand where they're coming from. Moshiri has spent £400-odd million over the past few years but he just seems to be misguided.

“I’m a big fan of, I like Bill Kenwright. He gets all the stick when things like this happen - but it doesn't look good at this stage of the season and we’ve all been there in pre-season.

“You've got to be careful what you say publicly. As a young manager, you come out and want to cover and stick up for yourself. When you say: 'You've got to show more fight that should be in the dressing room.