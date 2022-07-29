Everton are due to move from Goodison Park to their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium at the beginning of the 2024-25 season.

Denise Barrett-Baxendale has revealed that Everton will offer experiences ‘never seen before in British football’ at their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

The Toffees’ chief executive has provided an extensive update to fans ahead of the new 2022-23 Premier League season.

And the Bramley-Moore project - which has been under construction for almost a year after breaking ground last August - was addressed.

The new stadium is set to open for the start of the 2024-25 campaign and excitement is building around what will be on offer to Evertonians.

New website evertonstadium.com will launch early next month detailing what fans can expect.

Barrett-Baxendale insists that ‘innovative and unique premium match-day experience’ ideas will be unveiled.

What’s been said

Speaking to the club website, Everton’s CEO said: “As we approach the anniversary of the breaking of ground at Bramley-Moore Dock, it is a suitable time to acknowledge the exceptional work done in bringing us to this point.

“The impressive structure is beginning to take shape on our city’s skyline, thanks to the astute work in having secured a contract for the remaining period of the build that gives us financial certainty in uncertain times.

“As we move into year two of the project, I am pleased to confirm that the sales process for our new home will soon be commencing.

“When the evertonstadium.com website goes live in early August, it will reveal the first details of the innovative and unique premium matchday experience at our new home.

“Those experiences will be the first to go on sale, and include firsts never seen before in British football – providing a glimpse into the bold new outlook to match-days our stadium has given us the opportunity to present.

“That insight reflects the foresight and spirit within the club that has ensured the stadium project has continued at pace despite the financial constraints that are impacting the global economy.

“Cutting-edge building techniques never seen on a stadium project in this country are being employed to make reality the most stunning of grounds in the most challenging of locations.