The Crystal Palace manager was walking through a throng of celebrating supporters on the Goodison Park pitch when the incident occured.

New footage which appears to have been filmed by the Everton fan kicked by Patrick Vieira during last night’s pitch invasion at Goodison Park reveals the level of goading the Crystal Palace manager received before striking out.

The Toffees defeated the visitors 3-2 to retain their Premier League status via a dramatic comeback and fans poured onto the pitch at the full-time whistle to celebrate with their heroes.

Footage from Sky Sports aired last night showing Palace boss Vieira appearing to kick a fan when making his way to the visiting dressing room on the other side of the ground.

The Frenchman was making his way through a throng of celebrating supporters.

New footage has now emerged shows the fan gesturing in Vieira’s face and sticking the middle finger up at the Palace manager.

The supporter also shouts expletives at the former Arsenal midfielder, telling him to ‘f*** off’, before he then reacts.

Other Everton fans then intervene and help the opposition boss get back to the away dressing room.

When asked about the incident, Vieira responded: “I do not have anything to say about that.”